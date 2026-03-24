Shivani narayanan tells Tamil film industry: Ensure the daughters of this soil are also given the chance to live and grow

The truth is, the audience celebrates who they see on screen. But the industry decides who they are allowed to see. To celebrate the "super hit" status of others while our own regional actresses are consistently bypassed for leading roles is a quiet, yet powerful form of systematic suppression." Shivani then said, "We often take immense pride in the saying "Vandharai Vaazhavaikum Thamizhagam" (Tamil Nadu, the land that gives life to those who come here). Our cinema reflects this spirit; we are "One Cinema" that welcomes and celebrates talent from every border.

However, we must also ensure that the people of this soil are given the chance to live and grow alongside them. We must also ensure that the daughters of this soil are given the chance to live and grow. We believe in the power of art to unite us. We are one "Cinema". However, it is deeply painful to witness the persistent bias that overlooks our own regional actresses and local talent." She ended her note saying, "In a democratic India, every individual has the fundamental right to speak. I am aware while this might be just another statement passing by, but I feel it is a necessary one.