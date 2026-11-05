Shiva returns as Intergalactic Superstar in Tamizh Padam 3

Shiva returns to the franchise, but this time, his familiar title, Agila Ulaga Superstar, has been replaced with Intergalactic Superstar. The first-look poster features the actor dressed in a suit, facing an alien spaceship, hinting that the upcoming film could take its trademark spoof comedy into the realm of science fiction. Actor Athulya Ravi has also joined the cast, marking a new addition to the franchise. Further details about the supporting cast and technical crew are yet to be announced.

The original Tamizh Padam, which marked CS Amudhan's directorial debut in 2010, carved a niche for itself in Tamil cinema with its unconventional approach to comedy. Its success led to the sequel, Tamizh Padam 2, which arrived in 2018.