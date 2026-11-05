Shiva returns as Intergalactic Superstar in Tamizh Padam 3

CHENNAI: After an eight-year gap, CS Amudhan is returning with the third instalment of his popular parody franchise, Tamizh Padam. The film, starring Shiva in the lead, officially went on floors on Thursday. The makers unveiled the first poster to mark the occasion, offering a glimpse of what appears to be an out-of-this-world comedy.
Shiva returns to the franchise, but this time, his familiar title, Agila Ulaga Superstar, has been replaced with Intergalactic Superstar. The first-look poster features the actor dressed in a suit, facing an alien spaceship, hinting that the upcoming film could take its trademark spoof comedy into the realm of science fiction. Actor Athulya Ravi has also joined the cast, marking a new addition to the franchise. Further details about the supporting cast and technical crew are yet to be announced.
The original Tamizh Padam, which marked CS Amudhan's directorial debut in 2010, carved a niche for itself in Tamil cinema with its unconventional approach to comedy. Its success led to the sequel, Tamizh Padam 2, which arrived in 2018.
The second instalment continued the franchise's irreverent humour, taking potshots at contemporary Tamil films, police dramas and popular international television series, including Game of Thrones. Shiva reprised his role, with Sathish and several others joining the cast. AP International and YNOT Studios are backing the third instalment, with S Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra serving as producers.