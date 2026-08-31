Shiva-Abishan starrer wraps up shooting

Drama Company, the production house behind the yet-to-betitled film, shared the update on Instagram, writing, “That’s a wrap. To the moments, the people and the magic we created together on the sets of Dr. Shivarajkumar X Abishan Jeevinth | Drama Company Production No. 1. A journey filled with joy, friendship, love, laughter and relentless hard work and memories we’ll cherish forever. First Look & Title Announcement Soon.”

The film was launched in June this year. The makers had recently introduced Abishan Jeevinth’s character, revealing that he plays Sugan in the film.