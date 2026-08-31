Shiva-Abishan starrer wraps up shooting

CHENNAI: The makers of director Gautham Sivaraman’s upcoming film, starring Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar and Tamil actor-director Abishan Jeevinth, have announced that the film’s shooting has been wrapped up.
Drama Company, the production house behind the yet-to-betitled film, shared the update on Instagram, writing, “That’s a wrap. To the moments, the people and the magic we created together on the sets of Dr. Shivarajkumar X Abishan Jeevinth | Drama Company Production No. 1. A journey filled with joy, friendship, love, laughter and relentless hard work and memories we’ll cherish forever. First Look & Title Announcement Soon.”
The film was launched in June this year. The makers had recently introduced Abishan Jeevinth’s character, revealing that he plays Sugan in the film.
The film features Shivani Nagaram as the female lead opposite Abishan. The cast also includes Yogalakshmi, Gaana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan and Benjamin and music by Leon James.