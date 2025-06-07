Shine Tom Chacko’s father’s funeral to be held after daughters arrive from New Zealand

CHENNAI: The funeral of CP Chacko, father of actor Shine Tom Chacko, who died in a car crash in Tamil Nadu, will be held after his daughters arrive from New Zealand.

According to media reports, the body arrived at Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur around 10.30 pm on Friday and was shifted to the mortuary.

The accident occurred early on Sunday morning on the national highway from Salem to Bengaluru, when the vehicle carrying Chacko's family attempted to overtake a lorry.

The lorry suddenly changed lanes, and the car rammed into it from behind. CP Chacko died on the spot.

Shine Tom Chacko sustained a fracture to his left arm, while his brother, mother, and the car's driver, who were also in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

