Actor Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in car accident near Dharmapuri, family hospitalised

CHENNAI: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father died in a road accident near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning when the family was travelling to Bengaluru, police said.

According to a senior police officer in Dharmapuri, the actor suffered a fracture to his left arm, while his brother and mother, who were also in the vehicle, and the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred early in the morning on the national highway from Salem to Bengaluru when the vehicle Chacko's family was travelling in tried to overtake a lorry in front of it, the officer said.

The lorry suddenly changed lanes and the car rammed into it from behind and the actor's father, C P Chacko, died on the spot, the officer said.

According to visuals on TV channels, the car's front portion was badly damaged in the accident.

The channels also showed Chacko receiving treatment at a government hospital in Dharmapuri with his left arm in a sling.

The actor was recently in the news after a couple of his female co-stars alleged him to have behaved inappropriately under the influence of drugs. He was arrested, and released on bail, in a drugs case after he allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel here when a District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team carried out a raid there.

Shine is also known to Tamil audiences for his performances in Beast and Good Bad Ugly.

