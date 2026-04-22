She’s my Godmother: Mrunal on her bond with Tamannaah Bhatia

Mrunal has spoken earlier as well about her bond with Tamannaah. “It’s really nice to have a girl as your best friend because, growing up, I always felt I could never be friends with girls,” she shared, adding that she has now begun to truly enjoy female friendships. “I can be completely unfiltered with her,” she said, describing her comfort and closeness with Tamannaah.

On the work front, Mrunal recently made waves with Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh. Following the action thriller, she is set to appear in the romcom Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, and is slated for a theatrical release on May 22.