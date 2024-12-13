Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on birth anniversary

MUMBAI: As it's Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a close bond with Sidharth Shukla, also remembered the 'Bigg Boss 13' winnerSidharth Shukla's birth anniversary on Thursday, fans have taken social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a close bond with Sidharth Shukla, also remembered the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner.

She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "12:12" on a black background. Though she didn't explain more about it, her post clearly showed how much she misses the presence of Sidharth in her life.

Be it X or Instagram, Sidharth's fans have flooded all social media platforms with his images and videos.

"Remembering the legend, Sidharth Shukla, on his special day. A soul that inspired millions, a heart full of kindness, and a legacy that will forever shine," a social media user wrote.

Sidharth was 40 when he passed away three years ago. He died due to a cardiac arrest. Sidharth made his acting debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi.

He later appeared in the popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. Sidharth then bagged a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and even hosted shows such as India's Got Talent 6. He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show.

After this, he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the winner. He rose to fame like never before in Bigg Boss. His bond with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill and his winning personality had fans across the world cheering him on.