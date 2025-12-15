Shehnaaz Gill finds ‘wholeness in being alone’

MUMBAI: Actress Shehnaaz Gill opened up about the importance of solitude as she shared that being alone has helped her find a sense of wholeness.

In her latest post on Instagram, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress and singer emphasized that embracing alone time can be empowering, allowing one to reconnect with themselves and discover inner strength. On Monday, Gill shared her few candid monochrome images and wrote, “To be alone is to be whole……”

The first black-and-white shot shows the actress sitting and posing candidly. She wears a black tank top paired with an open shirt and shorts. In the next, Gill is seen tying her hair into a bun.

Shehnaaz Gill frequently shares photos, offering a glimpse into both her personal and professional life.

On the professional front, Gill’s latest project, “Ikk Kudi,” revolved around a woman from a family marked by heartbreaks, who started doubting her arranged marriage and embarked on a journey to uncover her fiancé’s hidden past.

Shehnaaz began her career as a model with the 2015 music video “Shiv Di Kitaab” and made her acting debut in the 2017 Punjabi film “Sat Shri Akaal England.” Her breakthrough came with her participation in the 13th season of Bigg Boss, which catapulted her to fame and earned her a popular household name.

The actress has appeared in several films including, “Kala Shah Kala,” “Daaka,” “Honsla Rakh,” “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” and “Thank You for Coming.”

In addition, she has featured in a variety of music videos such as “Maar Kar Gayi,” “Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan,” “Je Haan Ni Karni,” “Putt Sardaran De,” “Lakh Laanhta,” “Viah Da Chaa,” “Jatt Jaan Vaarda”, “Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna,” “Jatti Hadd Sekhdi,” “Gunday Ik Vaar Fer,” “Peg Paun Wele,” “Gedi Route,” “Shona Shona,” and “Habit.”