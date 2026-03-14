'She worked 12 hrs daily in difficult weather': Made In Korea director praises Priyanka Mohan's dedication

CHENNAI: Director Ra Karthik has praised actor Priyanka Mohan for her performance and dedication in the film Made in Korea, saying he has received widespread appreciation from audiences for her remarkable work.
Taking to social media, Karthik said he had been getting numerous calls and messages praising the actor’s performance in the film. “I’ve been receiving so many calls, voice notes, and messages about our film #Madeinkorea especially about your performance. It really makes me happy. Thank you so much nga! You’ve done such a beautiful job,” he wrote.
The Nitham Oru Vaanam director recalled the actor’s commitment to making the film a success. “I still remember how every time you would say, ‘We must make a good film and we want to succeed no matter what.’ I truly feel I have, at least to some extent, lived up to the trust you placed in me,” he said.
Karthik also highlighted the challenging shooting conditions in Korea and praised the actor’s perseverance. “During the Korea shoot, you worked continuously for more than 12 hours every day in difficult weather conditions… Your dedication, energy, and commitment meant so much to the entire team,” he added, thanking her for the effort she put into the film.