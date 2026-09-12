Shashaa Shivakumar: Playing Manimegalai in Nimisha Sajayan-starrer 'Enna Vilai' was a challenging experience

Speaking about her role in 'Enna Vilai', Shashaa Shivakumar said, “Manimegalai is a very special character for me as this is the first time I have played a rural girl. I prepared myself for the character even before going to the sets, which helped me understand and approach the role better. It was a completely different experience for me, and I am very happy to have gotten an opportunity like this through 'Enna Vilai'.”

Sharing details of her experience working alongside actors Karunaas and Nimisha Sajayan, who play the lead in the film, the young actress said, “Karunaas sir is a wonderful actor, and Nimisha is extremely talented and hardworking. When you perform alongside actors like them, you automatically turn responsible."