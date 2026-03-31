Sharwanand's 'Biker' cleared for release with U/A certificate

The glimpse video opens with a voiceover. Former motocross racer Sunil - widely known as 'Bullet' Sunil, boasts an extraordinary track record: 18 Indian Championships, 57 South Zone titles, and over 100 race victories. Yet, he remains driven by a mission. Frustrated by the perception that Indian racers are losers, he is determined to change that narrative and prove the nation’s true potential on the racing circuit.

Instead of dwelling on past glory, Sunil now channels his experience into a renewed fight- to rewrite the narrative for Indian talent and push them towards global recognition. The glimpse hints at a character driven more by purpose than pride, with Rajasekhar delivering the perfect mix of intensity, burning desire and emotional depth that elevates Sunil’s journey.