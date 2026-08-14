Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' unit wraps up another action-heavy schedule in record time

Taking to his X timeline to announce the completion of the latest schedule, director Sampath Nandi wrote, "Beautiful...Another action loaded schedule wrapped. @ImSharwanand garuu… your effort speaks in every frame. #BHOGI keeps getting bigger, tougher and more exciting. My action beast @dhilipaction garu, DoP ace @kishorkumardop brother and the entire squad…Thank you for giving it everything. Marching Ahead. A #SharwaSampathBloodFest."

The fact that the unit has wrapped another schedule in less than a fortnight of completing its challenging climax schedule has caught the attention of industry pundits. For the unaware, the unit of Bhogi had wrapped up a spectacular 22-day continuous climax schedule only in July. The climax, which was shot on a gigantic set conceived by production designer Kiran Kumar Manne, required nearly three months of meticulous preparation.