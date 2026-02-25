Sharwanand-starrer 'Bhogi' to hit screens on August 28 this year

Actor Sharwanand took to his social media timelines to share his first look poster and wrote, "#Bhogi (with a heart and fire symbol). See you all in Cinemas August 28, 2026."

The team has already completed a schedule in which some talkie part were canned, involving Sharwanand and others. Sources say they have now started a new schedule in Hyderabad, where a massive specially erected set has been constructed for this crucial leg of the shoot.