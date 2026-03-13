Sharul Channa talks comedy, cultural roots and performing for Chennai audiences

Sharul Channa commands the stage with a style that feels effortlessly conversational yet finely crafted. She brings a distinctive flair not just through her humour but also through her striking stage presence, often performing in a saree.
The choice is both personal and symbolic, adding a cultural texture to her comedy while quietly challenging the stereotypical image of a stand-up comic. Her comedy thrives on sharp observations about everyday life, relationships, and cultural identities.
Born in India, her family moved to Singapore when she was three months old. With over 15 years of experience in stand-up comedy and having performed more than 1,000 shows, Sharul has reached the milestone of becoming the first Singapore-based Indian comedian to undertake an extensive eight-city tour across India.
Recognised among Asia’s Top 10 comedians and Singapore’s only full-time female stand-up comedian, she is coming to Chennai to perform her latest show, Saree, These Are Just Jokes, on March 14 at Punch, Alwarpet. In this chat with DT Next, the stand-up comic opens up about her journey, how the Asian stand-up scene is flourishing, and what she loves the most about Chennai and its people.
You are Singapore’s first female stand-up comedian. When you look back at the early days, what were the biggest barriers you had to break, both on stage and within yourself, to claim that space?
The first barrier was that there were only a handful of women performers when I began my stand-up comedy journey. I had to find my way through all by myself. I was conscious not to be influenced by the kind of stand-up men perform, as women’s sensibilities are different.
Another barrier was sticking to the passion after many setbacks. Asian societies are still not comfortable seeing women perform stand-up. They probably find it difficult to accept women being funny, as humour is often associated with men. Women are expected to be pretty and flaunt feminine energy. However, stand-up is often seen as quite a masculine art.
Building the right audience was also challenging. And if you do not have the thick skin to tolerate criticism, both online and offline, it becomes difficult. I come across comments like, “Aunty is trying to be funny.” I do not have a problem with ageing. However, it reflects more about society’s bias. To develop that thick skin, we have to go through years of falling and acceptance.
Your comedy often draws from cultural identity, marriage, and everyday life. How do you turn personal experiences into humour without losing the honesty behind those stories?
Humour comes from honesty. When some experiences are hard-hitting or painful, we have to squeeze the fun out of them. Moreover, it is like a therapy session for us while writing the script.
For my shows, I talk about my parents’ evolving relationship and how I am the little child who is mostly there to listen to their problems. This helps me gain a clearer perspective on relationship dynamics. The audience also finds it relatable because these are uncomfortable things we often avoid discussing or opening up about. The real excitement lies in finding the funniest part in a tragedy.
Stand-up can be an unforgiving art form. Was there a moment in your career when a performance failed, or a joke didn’t land, and how did that shape the comedian you are today?
Be it a comedian of any stature, the audience will always be critical. They give you a grace period of about 15 minutes, but after that, they want a joke. For every comic, there will be a joke that does not work well.
For me, it happened when the audience did not get the reference. Once, I was performing for a predominantly Western audience and tried to crack a joke about my Indian parents and drishti. They did not understand it. I had to explain the concept of drishti before performing the joke, which took away the entire point of it.
Instances like these make us work harder and understand that every audience is different. It is all about trial and error. We have to figure out the sensibilities of the audience the moment we start performing, and that comes only with experience.
On the other hand, I have many memorable performances, the most significant being the one at Esplanade Theatre in Singapore. I performed in front of 1,600 people, and the anxiety was real. Even after seven years, the sound of the laughter and applause still echoes in my ears.
As someone who navigates multiple cultures, Indian roots and life in Singapore, how has this dual identity shaped your voice and perspective as a comedian?
My dual identity has taught me how to switch effortlessly. Most of my Singaporean friends are from South India. People get surprised by my Tamil accent and wonder how I get it right. It comes from understanding the sentiments and biases, and not mocking them. Though I live in Singapore, since childhood, we have made it a point to visit India every year to stay connected with our roots.
Comedy landscapes are evolving globally. How do you see the stand-up scene changing for women and Asian comedians, and where do you think your work fits within that shift?
In many ways, the West has explored almost all the genres. It is time for Asia to flourish. Even Western comedians are now interested in performing in this continent. In a decade, Asia will be a superpower.
Personally, I enjoy performing here more than in the West. Western audiences often enjoy comedy that mocks Asians. Only when we introduce a new flavour will they understand our perspective. That is where my strength lies, bringing the authentic flavours of Singapore and India. I enjoy seeing how audiences respond to that.
Talking about women's comics, the growth will be slow. However, we are seeing many women stepping in with unique ideas, so I hope the numbers will gradually increase.
Looking ahead, what are the dreams that still excite you as a performer? Is there a stage, a collaboration, or a kind of story you feel you haven’t yet told?
The dream keeps changing every year as new experiences and stories emerge. I would love to perform on the biggest stages in India, China, Australia, and other countries. I also want to work with and represent Indian brands during my performances.
Can you share more about your upcoming performance in Chennai and what the audience can expect? What do you like most about the city?
In Saree, These Are Just Jokes, the audience can expect the journey of my parents, the importance of being there for them, and seeing them as human beings and not just as parents. The show mainly talks about the evolving landscape of the parent-child relationship. Above all, I love Chennai’s food and interacting with the residents and auto anna. Kapaleeswarar Temple is my go-to place whenever I am here. People here are welcoming and do not show off. If they like a joke, Chennai audiences laugh loudly and openly. They prefer sharing their appreciation rather than holding it back.