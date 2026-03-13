Sharul Channa talks comedy, cultural roots and performing for Chennai audiences

A

Be it a comedian of any stature, the audience will always be critical. They give you a grace period of about 15 minutes, but after that, they want a joke. For every comic, there will be a joke that does not work well.

For me, it happened when the audience did not get the reference. Once, I was performing for a predominantly Western audience and tried to crack a joke about my Indian parents and drishti. They did not understand it. I had to explain the concept of drishti before performing the joke, which took away the entire point of it.

Instances like these make us work harder and understand that every audience is different. It is all about trial and error. We have to figure out the sensibilities of the audience the moment we start performing, and that comes only with experience.

On the other hand, I have many memorable performances, the most significant being the one at Esplanade Theatre in Singapore. I performed in front of 1,600 people, and the anxiety was real. Even after seven years, the sound of the laughter and applause still echoes in my ears.