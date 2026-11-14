Sharad Kapoor seeks acting opportunities after video of him parting with pet dogs goes viral

On Friday, Kapoor trended on social media after a video of him bidding goodbye to his four dogs -- Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther -- led to an outpouring of concern and support from fans.

In the video, the actor was seen moving his pets to an animal welfare centre run by Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA) in Mumbai, citing difficulties in looking after them due to a leg injury and family circumstances.

He had said the decision was temporary and expressed hope of bringing them home after moving to a new bungalow.

The actor released another video in which he made an appeal to his colleagues from the film industry.

"I'm looking for good work, and I need your support and I know you've always supported people around you. So, I'll be very thankful to you if you can support me," he said.

"I'm a brilliant actor and you need that for a fact. Money is not an issue. The issue is I'm looking forward to starting work, maybe I'll start work again from January," he added.

The video was shared by actor Jaya Bhattacharya and the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, whose founder Hema Chaudhary had helped arrange care for the dogs.

Kapoor said he was open to working across films, television serials and streaming platforms, adding that OTT had created opportunities for actors to reach wider audiences.