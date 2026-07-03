Shanmuga Pandian teams up with director Thiru for new film

CHENNAI: Actor Shanmuga Pandian has signed his next project with filmmaker Thiru, best known for films such as Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Samar and Naan Sigappu Manithan.
The project was officially announced by the makers on Thursday (July 2).
Shanmuga Pandian was last seen in Kombuseevi, which featured R. Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.
For Thiru, the project marks his return to feature filmmaking after his work on the web series Jhansi.
The yet-to-be-titled film, currently referred to as Production No 9, will be backed by Captain Cine Creations, the banner established by late actor-politician Vijayakanth and L K Sudhish.
The makers said details about the film's cast, crew and other production updates will be revealed in the coming days.