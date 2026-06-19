Shankar's son Arjith Shankar's 'Lover Boy' goes on floors with grand pooja

“Lover Boy” was launched with a grand pooja ceremony in Chennai. The event was graced by eminent personalities from the film industry including filmmakers Shankar, AR Murugadoss, H Vinoth, Madhan of 'With Love' fame. Producers and distributors Lalith Kumar, 5 Star Senthil, distributors Azhagar and Seenu, Think Music Santhosh and Hotstar’s Prasanna and actors Abishan Jeevinth, Bhaarath, Bigg Boss Raju Jeyamohan, Dev, Ajay Karthi and actress Aditi Shankar too were seen at the event.

Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who shares a beautiful bonding with Arjith came all the way from the postproduction work of his directorial debut ‘Sigma’ and conveyed his wishes to the team.