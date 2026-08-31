Shankar and AR Murugadoss teaming up?

According to reports, Murugadoss is said to be in discussions regarding a story developed by Shankar’s writing team. While the development has generated considerable curiosity, there is no official confirmation yet from either filmmaker or their respective teams.

The exact nature of the collaboration is also unclear at this stage. Reports have not established whether Shankar will have a direct creative role in the project or whether Murugadoss will take complete charge as director.

The possibility of the two filmmakers coming together has nevertheless sparked considerable interest, given their track record of delivering large-scale commercial films with strong action and social themes. Both directors have built distinct identities in Tamil cinema over the years, with Shankar known for ambitious, visually grand productions and socially driven themes, while Murugadoss has delivered several action-oriented commercial entertainers.

For now, the project remains at the discussion stage, and further details regarding the cast, production and the extent of Shankar’s involvement are awaited.