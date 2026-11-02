Shane Nigam’s next begins with a pooja in Yercaud

The project marks the production house’s second venture following its maiden production, Rifle Club. The film is expected to bring together an interesting combination of performers, with Shane sharing screen space with seasoned actors Sathyaraj and John Kokken. The shooting is set to take place amid the scenic surroundings of Yercaud.

The technical team comprises cinematographer Aashiq Abu, music composer Ajaneesh Loknath and editor Sreejith Sarang. Veeramani Ganeshan is handling the art direction, while PC Stunt is in charge of the stunt choreography. A Kavitha is the costume designer, with Muthul Hafeez overseeing costumes.

Further details regarding the film’s title, storyline and additional developments are expected to be announced by the makers in due course.