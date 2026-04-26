Shane Nigam's character in investigative crime thriller 'Dridam' revealed!

The production house said, "A simple start, until the pressure pushed him to prove himself. Shane Nigam as SI Vijay Radhakrishnan, reporting on May 8, 2026.@martin_joseph_mjz @jeethu4ever @shanenigam786."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a trailer of the film.

The trailer shows Shane Nigam, a police sub inspector, assuming charge at a station in an area considered to be non-problematic.

The trailer also gives away the fact that this is his first posting and that he is just starting his career as a policeman.

Initially, the young SI has no problems, with those at the station extending their co-operation. Life goes on well until one day, the body of a middle aged man is found in an overgrown private property in Kuzhinellam. As Vijay Radhakrishnan and his team are unable to get leads, the crime remains unsolved.

Soon media pressure becomes unbearable and the higher ups transfer the heat on to the young SI. They give him a week's time to solve the case. What happens then is what the film is all about...

The film, which is slated to hit screens on May 8 this year, boasts of a fine technical team.