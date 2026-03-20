Shane Nigam to debut in Telugu with Sagar Udagandla's film

Taking to his X timeline, Shane Nigam wrote, "Get. Set. Go! For a thrilling ride with #ShaneNigam27. Stepping into Telugu Cinema with this. Need all your blessings. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ugadi. #ShaneNigam27 is @madevmovies Production No.1 @sagarudagandla @sureshbabuinsta3 @samcsmusic @dwarakeshhhh @iam_aboor."

The actor, on the occasion, also shared a glimpse video on his timeline. The glimpse video shows Shane arriving in a car in style. He is seen getting down and then having a drink before zooming off again. The film, which is being produced by Suresh Kumar on behalf of Madev Movies, has not been titled yet and is being tentatively referred to as #Shane27.