Shalini wishes Ajith Kumar on his racing tour, shares team brochure

CHENNAI: Actor Shalini wished her actor-husband Ajith Kumar for his return to racing career on Monday night.

Sharing the screenshot of the 'Ajith Kumar Racing' team brochure, on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "It’s great to see you back as a racing driver, doing what you love. Wishing you and your team a safe and successful racing career ahead (sic)."





The actor launched his own racing team, named 'Ajith Kumar Racing', last month and announced that Fabian Duffieus will be the team's official racing driver. Now, the brochure has revealed details about the driver's lineup and the entire schedule for the next year.

The team will start their journey from Michelin Dubai 24h 2025, which will happen on January 10 to 12. Following that, they will participate in several events across Europe, including the European 24h Series championship and the Porsche GT3 Cup.

Noel Thompson has been appointed as the team manager, and the actor, himself, will also participate in the races.

On the work front, Ajith is currently shooting for Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.