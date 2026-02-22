Shalini Pandey on her independent journey in cinema: Everyone should pursue their dreams

To this, the 'Maharaj' actress told IANS, "I think that was the best decision of my life because I feel anyone who wants to do something should pursue their dreams. I believe if I had not pursued my dream and had done something else, I would not have been happy. So, I am glad that I made that decision. I always look back and see it with very kind eyes, and I am very grateful that I made myself go through that to be here."

Reflecting on making her space in the industry without any help, Shalini shared that it is very crucial to be patient and consistent when you are in your growth phase.