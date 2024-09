Shalini Pandey joins Dhanush's directorial 'Idli Kadai'

CHENNAI: Actor Shalini Pandey has been officially cast in Dhanush’s upcoming directorial, Idli Kadai.

The actor has already begun shooting for the Tamil film in Hyderabad.

Shalini who made her debut with Telugu cult hit film Arjun Reddy was recently seen in the Hindi movie Maharaj.

She also acted in two Tamil films in 2019 --- 100% Kadhal opposite GV Prakash Kumar and Gorilla alongside Jiiva.

The upcoming film directed by actor-filmmaker Dhanush will mark her return to Tamil cinema after a gap.

Meanwhile, Shalini Pandey will also be seen in Netflix's upcoming web series Dabba Cartel and Amazon Prime Video's web series Bandwaale.