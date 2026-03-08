Shahid Kapoor commences shooting for 'Farzi 2': Back at it

Making the exciting announcement on social media, Shahid shared a black and white photograph with the makers, along with the text "Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!! (sic)"

Ever since season one of the show premiered back in 2023, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for the second season of the crime thriller.

In February, Shahid confirmed "Farzi 2" with a similar social media post, where he dropped a picture with the makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, collectively known as Raj & DK, on his Instagram Stories with the text, "The fakers are back at it."