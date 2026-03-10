Shah Rukh Khan to play a cop in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'?

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that sources in the unit had said that only Shah Rukh Khan's portions remained to be shot and that the Bollywood star would begin shooting for his portions in the film in March this year.

They had also said that once Shah Rukh's portions, which will be shot over a period of seven to eight days, were shot, the film would be wrapped. Sources had also informed that Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film would be like an extended cameo. Now, sources claim that the actor will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons. One of the prime reasons is that 'Jailer 2' promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide. 'Jailer 1', which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career! Sources close to the unit say that 'Jailer 2' is shaping up well on the lines of 'Jailer 1'.