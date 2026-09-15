Shah Rukh Khan confirms King release date, shares marriage advice during #AskSRK

CHENNAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed what gives him “kingly feelings” in his daily routine. During a recent #AskSRK session on X, formerly Twitter, the actor shared that he enjoys three cups of coffee in bed before starting his day.
A fan asked Shah Rukh, “Be honest, what’s the most KING-like thing you do in real life?” Responding with his usual wit, the actor said, “Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me even if I am late for work!! Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left.”
The actor also offered advice to a newly married fan who asked him about the green flag for maintaining a happy married life. Shah Rukh replied, “Ek doosre ke rang mein rang jao....make adjustments so both of you make the partner happier.”
During the interaction, Shah Rukh also spoke about how his family celebrates Ganpati. He shared that his wife performs the aarti and prayers, followed by the visarjan. He added that their children and friends gather together to spend time as a family.
“Very simple and family time,” the actor said, describing the celebrations.
Shah Rukh Khan also gave an update on his upcoming film King, confirming that the film will release on December 24, 2026. When a fan asked him to show the trailer, the actor replied, “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein.... film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro.”
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
King marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after his 2023 releases Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The actor’s confirmation comes amid anticipation surrounding the film’s release, which is scheduled for a week after Marvel’s Avengers Doomsday.