Sexual harassment case registered against Manjummel Boys director

KOCHI: Kochi police have registered a case against Chidambaram S Poduval, director of Manjummel Boys, following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a young woman.
According to the complaint, the incident took place in 2022, when the director allegedly entered her residence in the Elamkulam area without permission and behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner.
Police said the complainant’s statement was recorded before registering the case.
A notice will be issued to the director as part of the investigation, and further action will be taken based on the findings.
Chidambaram S Poduval has not responded to the allegations so far.
He has earlier directed Jan E Man (2021) and Manjummel Boys (2024), which delivered one of the biggest hits in recent years.