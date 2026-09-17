Sethupathi’s Baththa makers release ‘World of Baththa’ video

CHENNAI: The makers of director Balaji Tharaneetharan’s upcoming Tamil film Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose, have released a glimpse video titled The World of Baththa.
Vijay Sethupathi shared the video on X, writing, “Experience the power-packed #WorldOfBaththa now. Written & Directed by #BalajiTharaneetharan A @SaiAbhyankkar musical. #BaththaFromOct1.” (sic)
Set in the 1980s, the video introduces Baththa as a feared ruffian. Those close to him are seen waiting for his return, while his daughter says she is scared and wants her father to come back. His brother, however, remains confident that Baththa will return.
A child describes him as someone everyone fears, but who is afraid of nothing. The video also hints at a major crime, with the police questioning people about who they suspect. Baththa is shown as a man who often gets into fights and appears to have a difficult relationship with his wife, played by Lijomol Jose. In one scene, he spits out the food she serves him. When she asks where he had been and says they had been searching for him, he replies, “You shouldn’t search for me. I will be found by myself.”
Baththa is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, known for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, and presented by director Atlee. The film has music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Selvakumar SK. R. Kalaivanan is the editor, while T Muthuraj is the production designer. Baththa is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1.