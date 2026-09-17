Sethupathi’s Baththa makers release ‘World of Baththa’ video

A child describes him as someone everyone fears, but who is afraid of nothing. The video also hints at a major crime, with the police questioning people about who they suspect. Baththa is shown as a man who often gets into fights and appears to have a difficult relationship with his wife, played by Lijomol Jose. In one scene, he spits out the food she serves him. When she asks where he had been and says they had been searching for him, he replies, “You shouldn’t search for me. I will be found by myself.”

Baththa is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, known for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, and presented by director Atlee. The film has music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Selvakumar SK. R. Kalaivanan is the editor, while T Muthuraj is the production designer. Baththa is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1.