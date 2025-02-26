Set your reminders! Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser releases tomorrow at 3:33 PM!

CHENNAI: The wait is almost over! The much-anticipated teaser of Sikandar, with powerhouse trio of Superstar Salman Khan, Prolific producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the visionary directed A.R. Murugadoss, is all set to premiere tomorrow at 3:33 PM. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the action-packed entertainer, and the countdown has officially begun.

Announcing the teaser release, the makers took to social media, stating, "The wait is almost over. Set your reminders to see a glimpse of Sikandar tomorrow at 3:33 PM! 🔥 #SikandarTeaser LOADING ⏳"

This exciting message has already created a frenzy among moviegoers, with speculation about the film’s storyline, star cast, and visual spectacle running high.

Sikandar marks a thrilling collaboration between Bollywood powerhouse producer Sajid Nadiadwala and acclaimed director A.R. Murugadoss, known for blockbuster hits like Ghajini and Holiday. With this dynamic duo at the helm, expectations are soaring for a high-octane cinematic experience.

Though details about the film have been kept under wraps, the teaser launch is expected to give fans a first taste of the gripping narrative and intense action sequences. The specific timing of 3:33 PM has also sparked curiosity, hinting at a deeper significance in the film’s theme.

As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience, with plenty more surprises still to come.