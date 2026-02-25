Set in political backdrop, Vengeance explores transformations in a woman’s life: Dir Rahul

Rahul Ashok, who began his journey in cinema by directing short films, makes his feature debut with this film.

Talking about the film, he said, “Vengeance explores the transformations in a woman’s life and the challenges she faces, set against a political backdrop. Every actor and technician has contributed wholeheartedly to this project. I believe Tamil audiences, who always support quality cinema, will extend the same encouragement and goodwill to Vengeance as well.”