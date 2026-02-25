Set in political backdrop, Vengeance explores transformations in a woman’s life: Dir Rahul

Actor Abarnathi, known for her performance in Iruga Patru, will be next seen in Vengeance. Helmed by Rahul Ashok, the film will feature Kaali Venkat, John Vijay, Ilavarasu, Livingston and Y Gee Mahendran in important roles.
Rahul Ashok, who began his journey in cinema by directing short films, makes his feature debut with this film.
Talking about the film, he said, “Vengeance explores the transformations in a woman’s life and the challenges she faces, set against a political backdrop. Every actor and technician has contributed wholeheartedly to this project. I believe Tamil audiences, who always support quality cinema, will extend the same encouragement and goodwill to Vengeance as well.”
Billed to be an intense political drama, the film is backed by AP Ashok Kumar, under AC Productions. The team has completed the post-production works.
With music by Karthik Raja, background score by Arun Raj and cinematography by MS Prabhu, Vengeance is slated to hit the screens in March.