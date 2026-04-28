'September 21’ shares the struggle of a son who has to choose between ambition & responsibility

The preview sheds light on the challenges of Alzheimer’s and the mental and physical toll it takes on the caregivers.

It talks about a father living with dementia and his son, who is stuck between his ambitions and his responsibility toward family.

Made under the direction of Karen Kshiti Suvarna, the Hindi-Kannada film has been officially selected for the Marché du Film at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026.