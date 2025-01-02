Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony 2 nears completion

CHENNAI: Earlier, DT Next had exclusively reported that Selvaraghavan would begin work on the much-anticipated sequel to 7G Rainbow Colony. Now, the makers have officially announced the film, along with its first look poster.

Sri Surya Movies and the producer AM Rathnam announced that the highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic 7G Rainbow Colony is in its final stages of shooting.

The sequel promises to captivate audiences with its storytelling, featuring Ravi Krishna in a reprisal of his career-defining role, alongside Anaswara Rajan as the female lead.

The film also stars Jayaram, Suman Shetty, Sudha and others. The sequel is further elevated by the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose iconic compositions for the first instalment continue to resonate with fans. Ramji is the cinematographer for the film.

Speaking about the film, producer AM Rathnam said, “The original 7G Rainbow Colony is a film that touched hearts and has a special place in Tamil cinema history. With the sequel, we aim to recreate that magic while delivering a fresh and compelling narrative for today’s audience.”