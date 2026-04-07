Selvaraghavan shares tales of accidental acting, family and films in the making

It’s a weekend and Selvaraghavan’s son Rishi can’t wait for his father to take him shopping. But Selvaraghavan assures he would take him immediately after the interview. He talks to us while Rishi sits on his dad’s lap and cross questions him.
Meanwhile, the trailer of Selvaraghavan’s Manithan Deivamagalam, releasing on April 10, has been garnering attention for his acting prowess yet again, after Saani Kaayidham and Aryan among others, he plays it down. “It is the script that brings out the best in everyone.
Even when I decide on signing a film as an actor, I see what the script holds. Also, a well-written scene always tells you how to emote. I am an accidental actor. It was Arun Matheswaran, who insisted that I act in Saani Kaayidham. So, when Dennis narrated it to me, I firmly believed that this would perform well,” he says.
Selvaraghavan plays a middle-aged man, who is in search of a girl to get married. To go about the character, the filmamaker actor says that he would suggest a few variations to Dennis.
The Kasthuri Raja family has been quite busy with Selvaraghavan simultaneously directing 7/G Rainbow Colony 2 while also playing a cop in Love Oh Love, which stars his nephew Pavish in lead role. Kasthuri Raja himself plays a pivotal role in a film titled Habeebi while Selva’s brother Dhanush has Kara, and Rajkumar Periyasamy film among others. “You omitted two of my sisters from the list apparently.
Being doctors, they are the busiest in the family. It is not us. But, when we had a similar discussion in the family, Dhanush ended the conversation in just one word by saying vera enna theriyum namakku? (what else do we know?). It was true and thought provoking,” he adds. The director goes on to give us an interesting tidbit. “Dhanush wanted to become a chef. I wanted to leave for the US to pursue higher studies. But here we are, as actors and directors,” says Selvaraghavan.
He also gives us updates on his upcoming directorials and acting ventures. “7/G Rainbow Colony 2 with Ravi Krishna is on the verge of completion. Apart from that I would be directing Pudhupettai 2. On the acting front, I will be making my Kannada debut. That is another excellent script and we will talk about it soon,” he remarks and immediately leaves with Rishi, who is set to go on a shopping spree.