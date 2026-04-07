Selvaraghavan shares tales of accidental acting, family and films in the making

Meanwhile, the trailer of Selvaraghavan’s Manithan Deivamagalam, releasing on April 10, has been garnering attention for his acting prowess yet again, after Saani Kaayidham and Aryan among others, he plays it down. “It is the script that brings out the best in everyone.

Even when I decide on signing a film as an actor, I see what the script holds. Also, a well-written scene always tells you how to emote. I am an accidental actor. It was Arun Matheswaran, who insisted that I act in Saani Kaayidham. So, when Dennis narrated it to me, I firmly believed that this would perform well,” he says.