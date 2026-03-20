Selvaraghavan announces he has completed writing 'Pudhupettai 2'

For the unaware, 'Pudhupettai' is hailed as one of the iconic cult classics of Tamil cinema. The film, which released in the year 2006, was a crime action drama that featured actor Dhanush, Sneha and Sonia Aggarwal in the lead. The film had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Arvind Krishna.

Although the film received a lukewarm reception at the time of its release, it went on to gain in stature over the years, with both critics and the general audience admitting it to be a cult classic. Dhanush plays a character called Kokki Kumar in the film, which went on to become a favourite of several people, who are still waiting for the actor to reprise that role in the sequel. It may be recalled that director Selvaraghavan had announced the sequel in the year 2024.