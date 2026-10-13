Selma Blair arrested after alleged assault on flight, charged with kicking officer and nurse

Blair, 54, was detained by police at around 11 p.m. Sunday after the Delta Air Lines jet parked at the gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Port Authority said.

A police officer taking her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center said in charging documents that while she was securing Blair to a stretcher, Blair pulled a leg from the straps and kicked her repeatedly around the face, neck and chest, causing serious pain and substantial swelling. Later, a nurse moving Blair said the actor kicked her in the chest, causing substantial pain.

She was arraigned on two counts of second-degree assault late Monday at a court in Queens, where a judge set her bail at USD 20,000 cash or USD 60,000 bond and set the next hearing for January.

A Blair representative told The Associated Press that the actor had a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.