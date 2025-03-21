Selena Gomez shares ‘old man tendency’ learned from Martin Short, Steve Martin

WASHINGTON: Actress-singer Selena Gomez revealed that she has picked up some new eating habits from Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Martin, 74, and Steve, 79, in ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and shares that she is copying some of their off-screen behaviours.

Asked what “old man tendency” she’s picked up from the comedy duo, Selena said on ‘Hot Ones’: “They eat the same thing every day. And now I eat the same thing every day. So, it’s either a tuna sandwich with Dijon mustard or sushi. And now all I eat is a chicken salad sandwich. And for some reason, I’m excited to get my meal next to theirs.”

She has enjoyed huge success as an actress and as a singer. Gomez has now acknowledged that ‘Lose You to Love Me’, her 2020 hit single, represents a landmark moment in her career.

The singer, who is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco, reflected: “To be honest, I haven’t had like really any number ones so I don’t really think I’ve ever cared – until ‘Lose You to Love Me’.

“I thought the song was gonna be hopefully relatable and beautiful and honest but I did not expect it to do what it did. And it was much bigger than me.”

The singer-actress loves that the empowering single meant so much to so many people, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “It had nothing to do with what it actually meant.

“It ended up being a song for people that felt the way that I felt and maybe turned it into another version of a song that suited them. I think that’s something I’ll always remember, and I believe that was my first number one so I was very happy.”