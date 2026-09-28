Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate first wedding anniversary with year-old wedding cake

The couple also followed a family tradition involving their wedding cake. During an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Blanco revealed that Gomez’s grandmother had insisted they freeze a slice of the cake so they could eat it exactly one year after their wedding. Blanco on Sunday night (local time) shared a picture of the cake on his Instagram Stories. Posting the piece of the four-layer wedding cake on a pink saucer bearing the motif “Love is Love”, he wrote, “year old cake never tasted so good.”

For their anniversary evening, Blanco also shared a glimpse of the couple rewatching their wedding speeches. “1 year down… forever to go,” he wrote in another Instagram Story.