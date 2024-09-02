Seenu Ramasamy’s KozhiPannai Chelladurai trailer is rustic, realistic

CHENNAI: Acclaimed for his works including Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Neerparavai, Maamanithan and Dharmadurai, National award-winning filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy is back with KozhiPannai Chelladurai. The trailer of the film was released on Monday.

Recently, the film was selected for the 22nd Oakland International Film Festival, where it will be screened on September 18.

Like his previous works, KozhiPannai Chelladurai also has realistic and rustic elements. The ensemble cast features Aegan, Yogi Babu, Brigida, Sathya, Aishwarya Dutta, Bhava ChellaDurai and Manasvi Kottachi, among others. Aegan is making his debut as lead with this project, who was also seen in a supporting role in Rio’s Joe.

NR Raghunandhan is composing the music, while Ashokraj is handling the camera. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of KozhiPannai Chelladurai. Dr D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu are backing the film.

KozhiPannai Chelladurai is all set to hit the screens on September 20.