Seenu Ramasamy seeks government support

Seenu Ramasamy said that while schools already encourage sports and arts through co-curricular activities, there are no proper systems to help children learn about cinema, despite its strong influence on society. He pointed out that today’s children spend most of their time on mobile phones, making it important to guide them towards quality films.

Through his book, the filmmaker has documented his experiences of screening films for children from different backgrounds over the last 15 years. He explained that the book is not meant for children directly, but serves as a guide for teachers, cinema students, parents, and film lovers on introducing cinema appreciation for students from Classes 1 to 5. He also requested the government to establish home theatre facilities in schools and treat cinema as an important part of education.