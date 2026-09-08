Seeman joins Sivakarthikeyan’s Seyon

CHENNAI: Actor-director and politician Seeman has joined the cast of director Sivakumar Murugesan’s upcoming Tamil film Seyon, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.
The announcement was made by producer Raaj Kamal Films International.
Seeman joins a cast that includes Sivakarthikeyan, Bhagyashri Borse and Raj B Shetty.
A cast announcement video featuring Seeman dressed in white was released by the production house. He is reportedly playing a powerful character in the film, which is said to have mythological and cultural elements.
The film marks Seeman’s first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan.
Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan and Singampuli are also part of the cast. Seyon is Sivakumar Murugesan’s second directorial venture after Thaai Kizhavi.
Kamal Haasan is producing the film along with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International. The project reunites Sivakarthikeyan with Kamal Haasan following their collaboration on Amaran.
The technical crew includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna,and stunt duo Anbariv.