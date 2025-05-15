Second single Aadu Ponmayile from Tovino Thomas's 'Narivetta' released

CHENNAI: The makers of director Anuraj Manohar’s eagerly-awaited Malayalam action drama ‘Narivetta‘, featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, have now released the second single from the film, 'Aadu Ponmayile', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Tovino Thomas shared the link of the released single on his social media timelines.

Taking to X, he wrote,"Aadu Ponmayile' Song Out Now! #Narivetta In Cinemas May 23."

The song, a percussion-based folk number that begins on a slow note and then picks up pace, has lyrics by Athul Narukara, Pulaya Traditional, and B K Harinarayanan. It has been sung by Athul Narukara and Bindu Chelakkara and has been set to tune by Jakes Bejoy and Wayanad Pulaya.

It may be recalled that the makers had only recently, announced that the film was to hit screens worldwide on May 23 this year. The Censor Board has cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

The film, which is based on true events, has triggered huge expecatations as it will mark the acting debut of ace Tamil film director Cheran in Malayalam.

A trailer of the film released recently gave away the fact that Tovino Thomas, director Cheran and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu all play cops in the film. While Cheran plays the role of a Tamilian, Tovino plays a cop character that is ranked much lower to him.

The trailer makes it clear, right at the start, that the film is about a revolution and the fight for justice. Two phrases used by the makers in the trailer sum up the crux of the film's plot -- 'When the system betrays, the revolution begins.'

Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

Penning his thoughts on the film, Tovino, in an earlier post, had said that ‘Narivetta’ was a political ‍drama. He had then said, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in ‘Narivetta’, Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. “This is a film that I have been waiting for ‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”