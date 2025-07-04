Second schedule of Naga Chaitanya's #NC24 begins in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: The makers of director Karthik Dandu's mythological thriller, tentatively being referred to as #NC24 and featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, on Friday announced that the second schedule of shooting for the film had commenced in Hyderabad.

Taking to its X timeline, Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra (SVCC), the production house producing the big-budget entertainer, wrote, "Yuvasamrat is back in action. The second schedule of #NC24 begins in Hyderabad and will be shot across three different locations. It’s going to be an adrenaline-charged ride."

They also released a new poster to announce the beginning of the second schedule. The poster had the tag line, "One step deeper; One swing closer."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs ever since news broke out about the commencement of shooting for the film in April this year.

It may be recalled that Naga Chaitanya had disclosed details of this project in an interview with a YouTube channel some months ago.

Naga Chaitanya had said that his upcoming film with director Karthik, who is best known for having directed the horror thriller 'Virupaksha', would be a mythological thriller.

"This will be a very heavy VFX-based cinema and I am very excited about this project," Naga Chaitanya had said. The actor went on to point out that he had not done a film with this kind of span in his 15-year film career.

"This film will be in the zone of adventure, treasure hunting," the actor said.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film is being produced by BVSN Prasad. The film's story has been penned by director Sukumar. The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #NC24, will have cinematography by Neil D Cunha and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film will be by National award-winning editor Navin Nooli, while Art direction will be by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who also handled the art direction of 'Thandel'.

Interestingly, SVCC had, at the time of commencement of shooting of the film, said, "After years of crafting, months of planning, and endless hours of rehearsing, #NC24 The Excavation Begins. Brace yourselves for the grand spectacle of a never-before-seen mythical thriller."

It also posted a video link to show the amount of pre-production work the unit had put in before starting the film's shooting.

Actor Naga Chaitanya, for his part, had then said, "Buried Secrets. Beyond Time. The Raging Mythical Thriller Begins #NC24. The shoot begins."