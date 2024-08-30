Second case filed against actor Jayasurya for sexual assault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against Malayalam film actor Jayasurya within a span of 48 hours, following a fresh complaint from a woman actor alleging sexual misconduct, in addition to the existing case registered against him on August 28.

Police said the new FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jayasurya was registered at the Karamana police station here on Thursday.

Section 354 C of the IPC, which deals with voyeurism, has also been invoked against the actor based on the complaint by the female actor, police said.

The woman, in a complaint, alleged that he molested her at a movie set near Thodupuzha during 2012-2013.

The cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram confirmed on Thursday that a case under the same section was registered against Jayasoorya in another case.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

A rape case was registered on Wednesday night against prominent Malayalam actor and ruling CPI(M) MLA Mukesh following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her years ago.

On August 28, Thiruvananthapuram Museum police had booked actor Sidhique for allegedly raping an actress in a hotel eight years ago.

The first case, under IPC Section 354 was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Sidhique had also resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them. Subsequently, more complaints surfaced.