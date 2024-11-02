Search on for thief who targetted cycles in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: The police have launched a hunt for a serial thief who targetted and stole costly bicycles from an apartment complex in Choolaimedu.

According to police sources, three bicycles were stolen from the apartment complex in the last two weeks.

On Friday, a resident raised alarms when he spotted a man suspiciously lifting a bicycle and walking towards the entrance gate. The man abandoned the bicycle and fled the scene immediately after which the residents filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, Choolaimedu police registered a case and perused the CCTV footage in the apartment complex and the neighbourhood to find the identity of the suspect.

Police had earlier this year apprehended a 31-year-old accused, Sathish, in Choolaimedu, for stealing expensive bicycles from houses and apartment complexes where there are no security guards or pets. Police managed to recover 12 high-end cycles from those who had purchased them from Satish.