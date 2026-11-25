CHENNAI: Kannan’s Tamil film ‘Scroll’, produced by K16 Studios, has been selected for the Indian Panorama section at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), currently underway in Goa. The film has also been nominated for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, making it the only Tamil entry among the 10 films competing for the recognition. It is one of three Indian films in the competition, alongside seven international entries.