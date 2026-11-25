CHENNAI: Kannan’s Tamil film ‘Scroll’, produced by K16 Studios, has been selected for the Indian Panorama section at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), currently underway in Goa. The film has also been nominated for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, making it the only Tamil entry among the 10 films competing for the recognition. It is one of three Indian films in the competition, alongside seven international entries.
The director’s second feature after ‘Password’, ‘Scroll’ is a screenlife thriller that unfolds entirely through a mobile phone screen. Exploring smartphone addiction, the film examines how technology can influence human behaviour and become a tool for manipulation. Aravinth Sundar and Kavya Anil play the lead roles, with Megha Rajan, Murugan Govindasamy, Sibi, Porkodi and Surendhar in significant roles.
Johan and Dinakar (JD) have composed the music, while Kannan has also handled the screenplay, cinematography and visual effects. Made on a modest budget with a small crew, the film is having its world premiere at IFFI, which is being held from November 20 to 28. It is expected to hit theatres next year.