Scene Review: Suriya and Nazriya bring back their old magic

Once admired for experimenting with diverse roles and his commitment to bringing characters to life, he seemed to have moved away from the kind of performances that earned him cinephile admiration, gravitating towards larger-than-life characters and socially relevant films. Even before getting into the film, one thing worth mentioning is that Scene brings back the Suriya and Nazriya that cinema lovers have been longing to see on screen.

One of the interesting aspects of Scene is the way its lead characters are written. Protagonist Inbaraj has a visual impairment, while Maya (Nazriya) struggles with anxiety.

Their family members, too, have their own disorders and addiction-related problems. Interestingly, the most seemingly perfect person is the antagonist Eashwaran (Naslen), introduced right at the beginning with a peculiar composure and quirky nature. The film revolves around how Inbaraj, despite his visual impairment, sets out to solve a series of mysteries and track down Eashwaran. Jithu Madhavan brings this premise alive through a distinctive screenplay that blends action, dark humour and emotion.