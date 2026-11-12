Scene Review: Suriya and Nazriya bring back their old magic
Scene Review(4 / 5)
CHENNAI: From Anbuselvan to Durai Singam and, more recently, Kanguva, audiences have witnessed Suriya’s evolution as an actor.
Once admired for experimenting with diverse roles and his commitment to bringing characters to life, he seemed to have moved away from the kind of performances that earned him cinephile admiration, gravitating towards larger-than-life characters and socially relevant films. Even before getting into the film, one thing worth mentioning is that Scene brings back the Suriya and Nazriya that cinema lovers have been longing to see on screen.
One of the interesting aspects of Scene is the way its lead characters are written. Protagonist Inbaraj has a visual impairment, while Maya (Nazriya) struggles with anxiety.
Their family members, too, have their own disorders and addiction-related problems. Interestingly, the most seemingly perfect person is the antagonist Eashwaran (Naslen), introduced right at the beginning with a peculiar composure and quirky nature. The film revolves around how Inbaraj, despite his visual impairment, sets out to solve a series of mysteries and track down Eashwaran. Jithu Madhavan brings this premise alive through a distinctive screenplay that blends action, dark humour and emotion.
The first half is packed with fun moments, unexpected twists and interesting turns. Suriya walks into his office wearing cargo shorts and a T-shirt, perhaps his most unconventional on-screen look in decades and certainly an unexpected choice for a police officer.
But this is also the Suriya audiences have seen and loved since the 2000s, and it is refreshing to see Jithu Madhavan bring back some of that old magic. The actual ‘Scene’ unfolds when one of the serial killers, Inbaraj, who had previously been arrested, discovers his visual impairment. This sequence also features one of the most impressive star guest appearances in recent times. Inbaraj subsequently hires Maya to be his eyes, and the film follows how the duo work together to crack the mystery, with support from his parents, Irudhayaraj and Selvi (Anandaraj and Anuradha Sridhar).
Almost every character is well-written and equally well portrayed, effortlessly building tension while making us laugh. From Nazriya’s expressive performance and action sequences to Naslen’s cool demeanour, the film has several memorable characters. Even supporting characters, including Eashwaran’s aides, Tailor Akka and Auto Anna, add value to the narrative. Scene manages to keep audiences engaged with a steady mix of suspense, humour and unexpected turns.
Beyond the humour and suspense, Jithu Madhavan handles the emotional portions with considerable sensitivity. Inbaraj's attempts to conceal his visual impairment, from maintaining an arm's distance from others to resigning before his colleagues discover his condition, gradually reveal his insecurities. His emotional bond with Maya grows beautifully, and the moment he finally accepts his limitation and holds her hand becomes one of the film’s emotional high points.
What appears to be a simple romantic gesture carries immense significance as Inbaraj sets aside his ego and accepts her help.
Another standout moment is the first face-to-face meeting between Inbaraj and Eashwaran, when Maya instructs him to put on a ‘Suriya smile’. The use of ‘Thendral Vandhu’ is equally effective, particularly when Maya lifts Inbaraj’s spirits by describing his surroundings. The emotional impact peaks when he eventually realises, through her scent, that she has been lying to him. His tear-filled eyes and Maya’s helpless reaction make this a deeply moving moment.
The film also features amusing references to Suriya’s filmography. When Inbaraj asks Maya to describe herself, the music of ‘Uyirin Uyire’ takes his imagination back to Maya from Kaakha Kaakha, only for Nazriya to interrupt him with her unique expression and say, ‘Romba Thappa Irukku’. In another action sequence, Inbaraj delivers his popular ‘Ongi Adicha’ dialogue before punching a bunch of tomatoes. It is fun to watch Suriya poke fun at his iconic dialogues and onscreen image.
The supporting cast also contributes significantly. YouTuber Rajpriyan makes his acting debut as Inspector Raj, while Suresh Mathiyalagan and Lal lend good support. Dravid Selvam’s dialogues complement the quirky writing. Scene also marks music director Sushin Shyam’s Tamil debut, and he delivers a terrific score. Both the songs and background score blend seamlessly with the screenplay, elevating several sequences.
Although the case Inbaraj investigates offers only a handful of twists, Jithu Madhavan ensures there are plenty of entertaining moments. With Scene, he delivers a perfect Diwali entertainer that has all the ingredients to strike a chord with audiences. More importantly, he deserves credit for bringing back the Suriya and Nazriya that cinephiles have been longing to see on screen.