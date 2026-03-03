'Scary Movie' franchise returns after 26 years; new movie to release in June

The film reunites the original core cast — Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall — reprising their roles as Shorty, Ray, Cindy and Brenda respectively, twenty-six years after the original film became a global comedy phenomenon.

Directed by Michael Tiddes, the new instalment takes aim at the current wave of horror reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, origin stories and what the makers describe as "every final chapter that absolutely isn't final", a press release said.