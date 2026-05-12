Satya, Yogi Babu-starrer film goes on floors

The film has triggered huge interest as this is the first time that Yogi Babu, a well known comedian in Tamil, is joining hands with well known Telugu comedian Satya.

Sources say that the upcoming film will be a complete entertainer. Pawan Basamsetti, who is best known for his hit entertainer 'Rangabali', is also producing this film, apart from directing it. He is producing the film along with Nagarjuna Reddy. The film is being produced under the banners of Nayavayu Films and Dream Movie Makers.