Satya-starrer 'Jetlee' to hit screens on May 1

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "MAY DAY ‼️ MAY DAY ‼️ MAY DAY ‼️ Emergency landing into theatres this May Day.This MAY DAY… is going to be a mayhem of comedy and action. #JETLEE in cinemas worldwide on MAY 1st. A @RiteshRana's turbulence."